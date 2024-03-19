Catholic World News

Aparecida shrine will go forward with Rupnik mural project

March 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The shrine of Our Lady of Aparecida in Brazil has not altered plans to install a massive mural by the disgraced former Jesuit, Father Marko Rupnik, despite the multiple abuse charges against him.

The shrine—the largest in Brazil—will unveil the second of four planned murals by Rupnik in May, administrators have announced. The shrine’s plans call for four facades covered by Rupnik murals. One mural, covering roughly one acre of wall space, was introduced in March 2022.

