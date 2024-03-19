Catholic World News

Papal message for World Day of Prayer for Vocations

March 19, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has released the message of Pope Francis for the 61st World Day of Prayer for Vocations, which will be observed on April 21.

Saying that the World Day of Prayer “has a synodal character,” the Pope explains that “amid the variety of our charisms, we are called to listen to one another and to journey together in order to acknowledge them and to discern where the Spirit is leading us for the benefit of all.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!