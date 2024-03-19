Catholic World News

Pope’s message cites need for family farms

March 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to the 8th Global Conference of the World Rural Forum, Pope Francis emphasized the importance of family farms, saying that they are “fundamental to making agrifood systems more inclusive, resilient and efficient.”

In his message the Pope lamented that “despite the leading role they play in the progress of their peoples and their significant contribution to global food production, [family farms] continue to be affected by poverty and scarcity of opportunities.”

