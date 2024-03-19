Catholic World News

Papal praise for priest killed after denouncing Mafia

March 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has paid tribute to an Italian priest who was the victim of a Mafia killing, on the anniversary of the priest’s death.

The Pope praised Father Giuseppe Diana as “a courageous disciple of the Lord,” and said that he “worked prophetically” by denouncing organized crime in his parish in Casai di Principe, before he was shot and killed.

