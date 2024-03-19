Catholic World News

Pope expresses relief over release of the kidnapped in Haiti, prays for those still held

March 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his Angelus address on March 17, Pope Francis said, “I have learned with relief that in Haiti, a teacher and four of the six brothers religious of the Frères du Sacré-Cœur Institute, kidnapped 23 February last, have been freed.”

“I ask for the release as soon as possible of the other two brothers and all those people still being held hostage in that beloved country, so fraught with violence,” he continued.

Pope Francis added, “I invite all the political and social actors to abandon any personal interest and to engage in a spirit of solidarity in the pursuit of the common good, supporting a peaceful transition to a country that, with the help of the international community, may be equipped with solid institutions capable of restoring order and tranquility among its citizens.”

Haiti has been in crisis since 2018, and rising gang violence has plagued the nation’s capital. Acting President and Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced his resignation on March 11.

