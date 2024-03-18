Catholic World News

Veteran Vatican diplomat questions two-state solution

March 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Fernando Filoni, the former sostituto or assistant Secretary of State, seemed to indicate reservations about the Vatican’s longstanding call for a “two-state solution” in the Holy Land during a session with reporters.

“I don’t know if two states are better than one,” the cardinal said. He said that it is difficult to find a solution to the conflict because there are “two realities that live in the same territory.”

“A peace that is not just creates new wars, new hatred, new violence,” Cardinal Filoni said. He said that a lasting peace will require both Israelis and Palestinians to recognize the each other’s legitimate rights.

