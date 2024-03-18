Catholic World News

Pope remembers late German cardinal’s care for the poor

March 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a telegram of condolence to the nephews of Cardinal Paul Josef Cordes, who died on March 15 at the age of 89.

“I remember with affection this brother who served the Lord and the Church faithfully and generously, attentive to the demands of the world of the young and the needs of fragile people, to whom he communicated Christ’s love and tenderness,” Pope Francis wrote. “He spared no energy in bearing witness to the Pope’s paternal care for the poorest.”

