Catholic World News

German Cardinal Cordes, critic of episcopal conference, dead at 89

March 15, 2024

» Continue to this story on Katholisch

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Paul Josef Cordes, the retired president of the Pontifical Council Cor Unum, died on March 15 at the age of 89.

A German native, the future cardinal was appointed an auxiliary bishop of Paderbon in 1975. He was named vice president of the Pontifical Council for the Laity in 1980, then became president of Cor Unum in 1995, and served in that role until his retirement in 2010. He was raised to the College of Cardinals by Pope Benedict XVI in 2007.

In his retirement Cardinal Cordes had become critical of the direction of the German bishops’ conference, saying that the country was infected with a “theological virus.” He said: “The existing German ecclesial apparatus is completely unfit to work against growing secularism.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!