Catholic World News

Papal tribute to Patriarch Neophyte, late head of Bulgarian Orthodox Church

March 18, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In a message of condolence to the temporary leader of the Orthodox Church of Bulgaria (CNEWA profile), Pope Francis paid tribute to Patriarch Neophyte, who died on March 13 at the age of 78, 11 years after his election as Patriarch.

“His Holiness Neophyte gave valued service to the Gospel and to dialogue, and despite his many sufferings remained a man of humility and joy, an example of a life consecrated to the Lord and his Church,” the Pope wrote.

During his 2019 apostolic journey to Bulgaria, Pope Francis delivered an address to the Patriarch and Holy Synod of the Orthodox Church of Bulgaria. The following year, Pope Francis gave relics of Pope St. Clement I and St. Potitus to the Bulgarian Orthodox Church.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!