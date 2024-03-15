Catholic World News

+Patriarch Neophyte of Bulgaria, 78

March 15, 2024

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Patriarch Neophyte, installed as head of the Orthodox Church of Bulgaria (CNEWA profile) in 2013, died on March 13 at the age of 78.

During his 2019 apostolic journey to Bulgaria, Pope Francis delivered an address to the Patriarch and Holy Synod of the Orthodox Church of Bulgaria. The following year, Pope Francis gave relics of Pope St. Clement I and St. Potitus to the Bulgarian Orthodox Church.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!