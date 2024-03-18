Catholic World News

Vatican publishing house highlights Catholics who opposed Hitler

March 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Libreria Editrice Vaticana, the Vatican publishing house, has published La Lama e la Croce [The Blade and the Cross], a work by journalist and pacifist Francesco Comina that offers profiles of Catholics who opposed the Nazi regime.

Among the Catholics discussed by Comina was Father Max Josef Metzger (1887-1944), who was officially recognized as a martyr by Pope Francis on March 14.

