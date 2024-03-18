Catholic World News

New officials named to pontifical abuse commission

March 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named Auxiliary Bishop Luis Manuel Alí Herrera of Bogota, Colombia, as the new secretary of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors.

The prelate succeeds Father Andrew Small, OMI, who was appointed in 2021. Last year, the Pope criticized “alleged corruption” in the Church’s missionary work amid a Vatican investigation into the transfer of $17 million from the Pontifical Mission Societies in the US, previously led by Father Small, to a nonprofit investment fund.

Cardinal Seán O’Malley, president of the commission, lauded Father Small’s “vision and tenacity,” as well as his “energy and ingenuity,” and said that “many people will benefit from his efforts for years to come.”

The Pope also appointed Teresa Kettelkamp as the pontifical commission’s adjunct secretary. The former Illinois State Police colonel served as executive director of the US bishops’ Secretariat of Child and Youth Protection from 2005 to 2011.

Cardinal O’Malley said that Bishop Herrera and Kettelkamp “share a common passion for the well-being of children and vulnerable people, with lifetimes of service to the Church in this important area. They bring both stability to the commission’s agenda and a high degree of professionalism to their new roles.”

