Cardinal Becciu’s brother to face Italian prosecution

March 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Antonio Becciu, the brother of Cardinal Angelo Becciu, is facing criminal charges in Sardinia for alleged misuse of church funds.

Prosecutors will charge that Becciu and others diverted funds from the Italian bishops’ conference to use them for private investments. The charges are linked to complaints raised against Cardinal Becciu in the Vatican’s financial-misconduct trial, saying that he had used church funds to build his brother’s business.

Cardinal Becciu, who was found guilty by a Vatican tribunal, has appealed the decision. Antonio Becciu had been summoned as a witness by the Vatican tribunal, but refused to testify.

