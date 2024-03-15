Catholic World News

Joint Christian-Taoist statement calls for awakening of ‘spiritual energy’ to foster harmonious society

March 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of the 3rd Christian-Taoist Colloquium, organized by the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, participants agreed to a brief joint statement whose themes are “encounter” and “awaken.”

“Our dialogue helped us to encounter the sacred mystery of each other through our knowledge about our respective religious writings, rituals, ethics, saints, and sages,” according to the statement, issued at the conclusion of a three-day meeting in Hong Kong. “Both of our religions, in their own ways, seek to allay the restlessness of the human heart. Therefore, before the inexpressible divine mystery, we need to be open-minded and humble by expanding our minds and hearts.”

“Our respective religious patrimonies can prove meaningful if we awaken the spiritual energy in our followers to cultivate a harmonious society,” the statement continued. “For that to happen, we must recover compassion, justice, simplicity, solidarity, and generosity.”

