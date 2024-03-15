Catholic World News

Synod announces ‘permanent forum’ on synodality

March 15, 2024

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: The General Secretariat of the Synod of Bishops has announced that it will “activate a ‘permanent forum’ to deepen the theological, canonical, pastoral, spiritual and communicative aspects of the Church’s synodality.”

“In carrying out this task, it will be assisted by the International Theological Commission and by a canonical Commission established at the service of the Synod in agreement with the Dicastery for Legislative Texts,” stated the Secretariat, led by Cardinal Mario Grech.

The announcement came in “How to be a synodal Church on mission?”—one of three texts related to the Synod released on March 14. This document is subtitled “Five perspectives for theological exploration in view of the Second Session of the XVI Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops.”

Two other texts related to the Synod were released on March 14: a letter of Pope Francis, dated February 22, to Cardinal Grech on synodal study groups (CWN overview); and an accompanying document of the General Secretariat of the Synod of Bishops, entitled “Study Groups for questions raised in the First Session of the XVI Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops to be explored in collaboration with the Dicasteries of the Roman Curia.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!