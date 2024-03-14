Catholic World News

US bishops issue note on anti-Semitism for Good Friday services

March 14, 2024

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: The US Conference of Catholic Bishops has issued a note about anti-Semitism, directly that it should be placed all missals before Good Friday services.

The note, the USCCB says, is designed “to help ensure that the proclamation of the Lord’s Passion is not misused to promote anti-Jewish sentiment.”

The text states that “the crimes during the Passion of Christ cannot be attributed, in either preaching or catechesis, indiscriminately to all Jews of that time, nor to Jews today. The Jewish people should not be referred to as though rejected or cursed, as if this view followed from Scripture.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!