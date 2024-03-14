Catholic World News

Combine indigenous wisdom with scientific thought, Pope suggests

March 14, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis spoke on March 14 to participants in a conference on “Indigenous Peoples’ Knowledge and the Sciences,” and encouraged the development of “an alternative vision to the one that is presently driving our world to increased conflict.” The Pope suggested that the conference should find ways to enrich scientific thought with indigenous wisdom, and “join these two forms of knowledge for the sake of a more comprehensive, rich and humane approach to a number of urgent critical issues, including climate change, the loss of biodiversity, and threats to food and health security.”

