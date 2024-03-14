Catholic World News

Indiana priest suing diocese for defamation over abuse charge

March 14, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Father James DeOreo has brought a lawsuit against the Diocese of Lafayette, Indiana, charging that diocesan officials committed both fraud and defamation when they accused him of sexual misconduct with a minor.

The priest, who is asking for $10 million in damages, said that he is willing to drop the suit if Bishop Tim Doherty helps him to clear his name.

