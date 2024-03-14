Catholic World News

Members of Christian employers’ organization do not have to cover, perform gender transition, federal judge rules

March 14, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a defeat for the Biden administration, a federal district court judge has ruled that the members of the Christian Employers Alliance do not have to cover or perform gender transition procedures.

“The employers we represent believe that God purposefully created humans as either male or female, and so it would violate their religious beliefs to pay for or perform life-altering medical procedures or surgeries that seek to change one’s sex,” an attorney for Alliance Defending Freedom said in a statement. “The court was on firm ground to stop the administration from enforcing these unlawful mandates that disrespect people of faith.”

