Texas court blocks suit against Catholic shelter for migrants

March 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A Texas judge has blocked an effort by the state’s attorney general, Ken Paxton, to shut down a Catholic center for migrants in El Paso.

Judge Francisco Dominguez said that Paxton’s bid to close down Annunciation House is “illegal, immoral, and anti-faith.” He ruled that the shelter could continue to operate while Paxton pursues his legal charge that Annunciation House has “engaged in legal violations such as facilitating illegal entry to the United States, alien harboring, human smuggling, and operating a stash house.”

