Catholic World News

Pope, at general audience, reflects on virtuous action

March 13, 2024

At his March 13 general audience, held in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis reflected on virtuous action, in the eleventh talk in a series of Wednesday general audiences devoted to the virtues and vices.

“In our catechesis on the virtues and the vices, we now consider the nature of virtue, which the Catechism defines as ‘a habitual and firm disposition to do the good’” the Pontiff said, in the words of the Vatican’s summary of his remarks. “Created in the image and likeness of God, we were made for goodness, yet in our fallen world the pursuit of virtue and detachment from vice require discipline and perseverance.”

The summary continued:

Growth in virtue is in fact the noblest expression of our human freedom, but must necessarily be sustained by God’s prior gift of grace. For this reason, the Scriptures counsel us to pray for the Holy Spirit’s gift of wisdom, in order to know the Lord’s will and to let it shape our every decision as we strive to conform our lives ever more fully to his gracious and loving plan for our human family.

The Pope’s catechetical address was read by an aide, in keeping with the practice that the Pontiff has adopted for the past few weeks, as he continues to battle a respiratory ailment.

Previous audience in series:

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!