Catholic World News

Vatican ‘foreign secretary’ in Jordan for meetings

March 12, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican Secretary for Relations with States, is in Jordan this week for a 4-day visit that will include meetings with UN officials, and Jordan’s King Abdullah II to discuss the situation in the region.

The archbishop will also meet with the Catholic bishops of the Holy Land during his stay. His visit to Jordan marks the 30th anniversary of full diplomatic ties between that country and the Holy See.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!