Catholic World News

NY priest status unclear after $270k parish theft

March 12, 2024

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Father Robert Henry, a 75-year-old priest of the Archdiocese of New York, was convicted last year of stealing over $270,000 his parish and sentenced to probation for five years.

“While a priest who steals from his parish can face canonical charges, the New York archdiocese did not answer questions about whether Henry will face a canonical investigation or a penal process, or about whether he’s made restitution for the money stolen from the parish,” The Pillar reported. “Nor did the archdiocese say whether the priest continues to enjoy faculties for sacramental ministry.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!