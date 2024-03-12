Catholic World News

President Biden issues Ramadan statement

March 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: President Joe Biden has issued a statement for Ramadan in which he highlighted the suffering of Muslims in Gaza and an “appalling resurgence of hate and violence toward Muslim Americans.”

Ramadan “comes at a moment of immense pain,” the president wrote. “The war in Gaza has inflicted terrible suffering on the Palestinian people. More than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed, most of them civilians, including thousands of children.”

“Islamophobia has absolutely no place in the United States, a country founded on freedom of worship and built on the contributions of immigrants, including Muslim immigrants,” he added. “My Administration is developing the first-ever National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia and Related Forms of Bias and Discrimination, to take on hate against Muslim, Sikh, South Asian, and Arab American communities, wherever it occurs.”

