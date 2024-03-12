Catholic World News

Vatican installation at Venice art festival features works of 1960s-era American ex-nun

March 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonça, prefect of the Dicastery for Culture and Education, discussed the Holy See’s exhibition at the Venice Art Biennale, a leading contemporary art exhibition, at a March 11 press conference.

At the Biennale, different nations host their exhibitions at different venues. On April 28, Pope Francis will visit the Holy See’s pavilion, located in a women’s prison.

The Holy See’s exhibition, entitled “With my eyes,” features works by Corita Kent (1918-1986), an artist (works) and, until she was 50, a member of the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. Kent clashed with Cardinal James Francis McIntyre of Los Angeles, was featured on the cover of the Christmas 1967 issue of Newsweek (“The Nun: Going Modern”), and was dispensed from her vows.

The Holy See’s exhibit will also “include the projection of a 12-minute film being produced now with inmates as actors,” the Associated Press reported.

