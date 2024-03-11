Catholic World News

Pope, at audience, underlines women’s dignity

March 11, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: At his Sunday Angelus audience on March 10, Pope Francis called attention to International Women’s Day, which had been observed on March 8.

Although the international observance generally focused on “gender equality and reproductive rights,” the Pontiff offered a different viewpoint. “Institutions, social and political, have the fundamental duty to protect and promote the dignity of every human being, offering women, the bearers of life, the necessary conditions to be able to accept the gift of life and ensure a dignified existence for their children,” he said.

The Pope’s remarks came after Irish voters sent two proposed constitutional amendments—which would have erased the country’s official commitment to support of marriage and of women at home—down to a resounding defeat. (See today’s separate CWN headline.)

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!