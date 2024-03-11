Catholic World News

Cardinal O’Malley reflects on work of papal abuse commission

March 11, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Sean O’Malley, who has led the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors since it was established in 2013, said that “the Commission has accomplished a lot,” in an interview with Vatican News.

“We’ve been very blessed by the extraordinary commitment of the members of the Commission,” the American prelate said. He pointed to the norms for holding bishops accountable for their handling of abuse complaints, and reported that the Commission has offered help to episcopal conferences in countries that lacked the resources to establish programs for safeguarding children.

Cardinal O’Malley spoke to Vatican News after a plenary meeting of the Commission, which included an audience with Pope Francis. The cardinal, who is approaching his 80th birthday in June, will likely soon be replaced as head of the Commission and as Archbishop of Boston.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!