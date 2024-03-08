Catholic World News

Veteran Vatican diplomat cites obligation to disarm

March 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with Vatican News, Cardinal Silvio Tomasi backed the insistence of Pope Francis that disarmament is a moral obligation.

“The consequences of not disarming are so dangerous, that it becomes a responsibility to be informed about them,” said that cardinal—who served for years as the Vatican’s representative at UN offices in Geneva.

Cardinal Tomasi emphasized the unknown and unpredictable human costs of warfare, and asked: “If, in an effort to defend, all is lost, what remains to be defended?”

