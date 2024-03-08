Catholic World News

Catalonian Socialist leader meets with Pontiff

March 08, 2024

Continue to this story on @salvadorilla

CWN Editor's Note: On March 7, Pope Francis received Salvador Illa and his wife. As First Secretary of the Socialists’ Party of Catalonia, Illa is the opposition leader in the Parliament of Catalonia; he is also Spain’s former health minister (2020-21).

“The Pontiff is a reference for millions of persons for his reflections in favor of peace, on the defense of human rights and the struggle against inequalities,” Illa tweeted after the meeting.

Illa added that he gave Pope Francis two books on Catalonian churches: one on the famed Basilica of Sagrada Família, the other on Girona Cathedral.

