Pope encourages abuse commission, avoiding Rupnik issue

March 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on March 7 with members of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, which was meeting in a plenary assembly.

Steering clear of the heated controversy over the case of Father Marko Rupnik, the Pope encouraged the group to “continue in this service with a team spirit, building bridges and networks that can make your care for others more effective.” He said that “closeness to victims of abuse is not abstract concept, but a very concrete reality, comprised of listening, intervening, preventing, and assisting.”

Following the pattern that he has established during the past week, the Pope did not deliver his address personally, but asked an aide to read his prepared remarks. The Pope, who has been battling respiratory problems, held several audiences on Thursday, maintaining a full schedule, but consistently having his remarks read by an aide.

