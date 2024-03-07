Catholic World News

Euthanasia deaths in Belgium reach record high

March 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Doctors in Belgium killed a record 3,423 patients by lethal injection in 2023—up from 1,807 in 2013.

“In almost a quarter of recorded cases, the reason given for euthanasia was poly-pathologies, rather than terminal illness, in which patients suffer from a range of complaints such as a loss of vision or hearing, arthritis and incontinence,” according to the report. “In half of these cases, the patients were not dying from their illnesses ... A total of 89 people were given lethal injections solely because of their psychiatric conditions or cognitive disorders such as dementia.”

The Western European nation of 11.9 million (map) is 61% Christian (58% Catholic), 26% agnostic, 9% Muslim, and 2% atheist.

