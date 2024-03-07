Catholic World News

Florida senator demands President Biden denounce attacks on Catholic churches

March 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “I demand you condemn the growing number of attacks on Catholic churches and make combatting these incidents an urgent priority for your administration by prosecuting each and every offender to the fullest extent of the law,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) wrote in a March 5 letter to President Joe Biden.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has documented over 300 acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at parishes and other Catholic sites in the United States since 2020. A tracker from CatholicVote.org lists additional attacks.

