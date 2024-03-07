Catholic World News

Assisted suicide proposal successfully rebuffed again in Maryland legislature

March 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A Maryland senate committee has rejected a bill that would have legalized physician-assisted suicide in the state.

“What’s really important is that people understand that their voice and their phone calls and their emails do make a difference,” said Jenny Kraska, executive director of the Maryland Catholic Conference.

