Italian investigators probe illegal surveillance of Vatican trial defendants

March 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Italian law-enforcement officials are investigating charges of unauthorized searches conducted by government officials on key figures in the Vatican’s landmark financial-misconduct trial.

Prosecutors suspect that some Italian police officers gained access to the digital records of transactions made by the defendants implicated in the Vatican trial. The illegal searches reported began in July 2019: the time when Vatican officials began their own investigation into a London real-estate deal.

During the Vatican trial, several witnesses testified that Vatican figures, including Cardinal Angelo Becciu, had sought help from Italian authorities to investigate suspects.

