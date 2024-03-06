Catholic World News

Greek Orthodox bishop bar supporters of same-sex marriage

March 06, 2024

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: The Greek Orthodox diocese of Corfu has announced that two lawmakers who voted in support of legal recognition for same-sex marriage “cannot consider themselves active members of the Church.”

The two politicians were guilty of “the deepest spiritual and moral error” when they voted in favor of the measure, the Orthodox Church declared. The proposal, which won approval last month, made Greece the first predominantly Orthodox country to accept same-sex marriage.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!