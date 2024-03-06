Catholic World News

Mexico bishops warn: gang violence could disrupt elections

March 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Mexico have raised the alarm about drug-trafficking gangs could interfere with the country’s elections.

With general elections scheduled in June, and gang violence escalating, the bishops called upon government officials to “guarantee protection and an environment of peace” during the campaign and the voting process.

Mexican voters will be choosing a successor to President Andres Lopez Obrador, whose term ends in October, as well as governors and representatives at the state and federal levels.

