Catholic World News

Pope shows frailty at Wednesday audience

March 06, 2024

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis was unable to climb into his popemobile at the conclusion of his regular Wednesday audience on March 6, and had to leave Peter’s Square in a wheelchair.

The Pope also asked an aide to read his prepared remarks, in an indication that his voice has not recovered from the ailment that has troubled him for the past week.

Although his mobility has been limited for months, Pope Francis has ordinarily been able to take a few steps without assistance. But on Wednesday, after sitting during the audience on a chilly day, he was unable to climb into his vehicle.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!