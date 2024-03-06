Catholic World News

Poster for Paris Olympics eliminates steeple cross

March 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Organizers of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are taking criticism for promotional posters that eliminate the cross from a depiction of the Hotel des Invalides.

The cross on the steeple atop the dome of building is a familiar landmark in Paris, and critics suggest that the illustrator, Ugo Gattoni, deliberately eliminated a Christian symbol. “They are willing to deny France to the point of distorting reality to erase its history,” charged Francois-Xavier Bellamy, a member of the European Parliament.

