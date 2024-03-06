Catholic World News

Catholic leaders call for vigilance as more state legislatures advance assisted-suicide bills

March 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “What we’re seeing with various bills across our country is that we’re getting to the point that — in certain situations and states — any medical professional who upholds the Hippocratic Oath and implores the patient not to commit suicide, could be considered a felon,” Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, said in an interview.

“In a state like Oregon, insurance companies deny medical coverage for terminally ill patients — but offer medically assisted suicide as an alternative,” he continued. “This is the path that leads to a culture of death, instead of a culture of life.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

