Spanish bishops elect new president

March 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of Spain have elected Archbishop Luis Argüello of Valladolid as the new president of the Spanish Episcopal Conference.

In its pre-election analysis, The Pillar reported that “Religión Digital has suggested that Argüello, who knows the bishops’ conference apparatus inside out, is the candidate of the bishops’ conservative majority.” The 70-year-old prelate, named a bishop by Pope Francis in 2016, was the conference’s general secretary from 2018 to 2022.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

