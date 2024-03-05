Catholic World News

Jerusalem patriarch pleads for ceasefire in Gaza

March 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, has renewed his appeal for a ceasefire in Gaza, saying that “all that is missing is the will to make it happen.”

In an interview with Vatican News, the cardinal reported that Christians in Gaza are now able to cook “only once or twice a week at most,” and access to clean water is minimal.

Cardinal Pizzaballa was not optimistic about the likelihood of a quick solution to the conflict, but he said: “One thing I know for sure is that, after this crisis, which is the most serious in the last 70–80 years, no one will be willing to accept temporary solutions anymore, neither Israelis nor Palestinians.”

