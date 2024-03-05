Catholic World News

German ‘church tax’ revenues will plummet, canonist warns

March 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A German canon lawyer explains that the “church tax,” which has brought extraordinary financial wealth to the German Catholic Church, will cease to provide that revenue when the “baby boom” generation retires, since younger Germans are leaving the Church in droves.

German Catholic dioceses will face a dramatic slump in revenues within ten years at the most, warns Anna Ott.

