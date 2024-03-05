Catholic World News

‘Terrified’ pro-life student group needs police protection from mob at English university

March 05, 2024

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: A mob of 250 people surrounded the site of a pro-life student meeting at the University of Manchester in England on March 1. Police assisted the students in leaving the building.

“Leaving the building was the most terrifying part, we were surrounded and people were screaming in our faces,” said a pregnant mother who attended the meeting. “I really thought our lives were in danger. The crowd was extremely violent – spitting, throwing eggs, screaming and swearing ... Most of them had their faces covered.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!