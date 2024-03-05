Catholic World News

Belgian bishops face bruising questions at abuse inquiry

March 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Johan Bonny of Antwerp and other Belgian prelates faced withering questioning about the sexual abuse scandal during a recent parliamentary hearing. federal deputies expressed disbelief at their apologies.

“The meeting became so tense” that Bishop Bonny “riposted he was tired of hearing so much criticism of the Church when it had introduced far more reforms than public entities,” The Tablet reported.

Belgium’s bishops have repeatedly asked the Vatican to laicize Bishop Roger Vangheluwe, who admitted abusing two of his nephews. Pope Francis has said he plans to visit the nation in 2024.

