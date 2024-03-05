Catholic World News

Federal court greenlights destruction of sacred Native American site

March 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a 6-5 decision, a federal appellate court has approved the destruction of a sacred Apache site in Arizona by an Australian-owned copper mining company.

The court ruled that the land, located in a national forest but transferred to the company by Congress, is not subject to religious-freedom protections. Becket Law, a public interest law firm that has represented Catholic organizations in religious-freedom cases, represented the Apache plaintiffs in the case.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

