Cardinal Gregory: Political polarization has ‘infected’ Church

March 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Wilton Gregory of Washington warned in a podcast that “social media has given differences an energy and a power I don’t think they’ve ever had before,” and that “degenerated into personal attacks.”

In contrast, “’whenever I’ve experienced the Church in true dialogue and open conversation, that’s synodality,” he said. “Whenever the Church gathers and everyone feels respected and can open their hearts, that’s synodality,’’

