‘Non-liturgical’ blessings do not exist, theologian argues

March 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Father Nicola Bux, a former consultor to the Congregation for Divine Worship, takes issue with a Vatican spokesman’s claim that a 2000 document signed by Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger is an “important precedent” for Fiducia Supplicans.

