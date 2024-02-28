Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman: Ratzinger CDF document is ‘important precedent’ for Fiducia Supplicans

February 28, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication, has claimed that a distinction made in a 2000 document of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith serves as an “important precedent” for Fiducia Supplicans, the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith’s recent declaration on the pastoral meaning of blessings.

In 2000, the Congregation, under Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger’s leadership, published its Instruction on Prayers for Healing, which distinguished between liturgical and non-liturgical prayers for healing. Similarly, Tornielli wrote, Fiducia Supplicans distinguishes between liturgical and non-liturgical blessings.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!