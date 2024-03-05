Catholic World News

Catholic leaders in Venezuela skeptical of Maduro’s election promises

March 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Nicolás Maduro, the autocratic Venezuelan leader, has promised presidential elections sometime in 2024. The government has disqualified María Corina Machado, the principal opposition leader, from running.

In a January statement, the nation’s bishops criticized “limitations on the exercise of personal and social freedom” and “cases of administrative corruption that occurred in state institutions.” Still, some Venezuelans living in exile criticized the nation’s bishops for not taking a stronger stance against the regime—in contrast to “the heroic bishops who raised their voices in the past,” in the words of one priest.

