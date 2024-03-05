Catholic World News

Lapsed Italian Catholics reverting to ancient Roman gods, seers and sorcerers

March 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “Between 10 to 13 million Italians – almost all of them baptized Catholics – have turned to sorcerers or witches at least once in their lives,” according to the report. “The epicenter of witchcraft and occultism is in the Lombardy region of northern Italy, with 2,800 occult operators and 200,000 clients.”

